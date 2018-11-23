Apple’s Black Friday sale is live, but we found Apple deals that are way better

Apple kicked off its holiday shopping season a few days ago by releasing its 2018 shopping guide. Then, it followed with a teaser for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, and a holiday TV commercial. It’s finally Black Friday, which means Apple’s discounts are already available to buyers.
First launched in Australia and New Zealand, Apple’s Shopping Event page is up in the US, Canada, and other European markets, revealing what Apple has planned for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
From Friday to Monday, customers who will buy select goods from Apple stores will receive Apple Gift Cards of various values for certain products. Unfortunately, the latest products that Apple launched, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR, the Apple Watch Series 4, the new iPad Pros, 2018 Mac mini the 2018 Retina MacBook Pro aren’t part of the shopping event. Also, the AirPods aren’t part of Apple’s promo either.
That said, here are Apple’s discounts for the Australian market:
- $50 for iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7
- $50 for Apple Watch Series 3
- $100 for 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 4
- $200 for MacBook Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro
- $50 for HomePod
- $25 for Apple TV
- $50 for select Beats headphones
But, like in previous years, Apple’s retail partners have even better Black Friday deals on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook than Apple does, including discounts on many of Apple’s most recent products. Here are some examples:
iPhone
- Walmart: $400 Walmart Gift card iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Walmart: $300 Walmart Gift card iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Target: $250 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone XS or XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- Best Buy: Save $200 on iPhone X with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Target: $150 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
iPad
- Amazon: iPad Tablet with 32GB for $249 (reg. $329)
- Amazon: iPad Tablet with 128GB for $379 (reg. $429)
- Best Buy: Save $150 on select 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Save $100 on select 9.7-inch iPad
- Meijer: $649 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro – $125 off at next purchase coupon
- Meijer: $399 128GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- BJ’s: $349.99 128GB iPad (save $50)
Apple Watch
- Sprint: Free Apple Watch Series 4 when you add a new line
- Meijer: $279 or more Apple Watch Series 3 – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- Best Buy: Starting at $229 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $50)
- Target: $299.99 Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular (save $80) with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
- Amazon: Up to $450 off MacBook Pro with Touch Bar refurbs
- eBay: $1,099.99 2018 Retina MacBook Air 128GB (save $99.01) – on November 23rd
- Best Buy: Save $250 on select MacBook Pro
- Best Buy: $799.99 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (save $200)
- Overstock: $799 MacBook Air laptop (save $120.99)
iMac
- Best Buy: $1,599.99 iMac 27-inch – latest model (save $200)
- Best Buy: $899.99 iMac 21.5-inch – latest model (save $200)
AirPods and Beats
- T-Mobile Metro: Free AirPods with new wireless service
- Kohl’s: $279.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $70) – get $75 Kohl’s cash
- Overstock: $269.99 Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear
- Best Buy: $249.99 Apple HomePod (save $100)
Apple TV
- Best Buy: $179.99 Apple TV 4K
- Meijer: $149 Apple TV – $50 off at next purchase coupon
If you want even better deals than Apple’s traditional Gift Cards, and better savings on Apple’s newest products, check out our complete Black Friday 2018 roundup for Apple gear that’s available at this link.