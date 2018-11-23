Apple’s Black Friday sale is live, but we found Apple deals that are way better

Apple kicked off its holiday shopping season a few days ago by releasing its 2018 shopping guide. Then, it followed with a teaser for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, and a holiday TV commercial. It’s finally Black Friday, which means Apple’s discounts are already available to buyers.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, Apple’s Shopping Event page is up in the US, Canada, and other European markets, revealing what Apple has planned for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From Friday to Monday, customers who will buy select goods from Apple stores will receive Apple Gift Cards of various values for certain products. Unfortunately, the latest products that Apple launched, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR, the Apple Watch Series 4, the new iPad Pros, 2018 Mac mini the 2018 Retina MacBook Pro aren’t part of the shopping event. Also, the AirPods aren’t part of Apple’s promo either.

That said, here are Apple’s discounts for the Australian market:

$50 for iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7

$50 for Apple Watch Series 3

$100 for 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 4

$200 for MacBook Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro

$50 for HomePod

$25 for Apple TV

$50 for select Beats headphones

But, like in previous years, Apple’s retail partners have even better Black Friday deals on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook than Apple does, including discounts on many of Apple’s most recent products. Here are some examples:

