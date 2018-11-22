Both Samsung and Huawei are considering similar names for their foldable phones

The advent of foldable phones is going to be one of the higher profile and most closely watched mobile industry storylines of 2019, if for nothing else than the novelty of the new form factor. Between now and then, we’re also sure to get a steady stream of tidbits about everything from colors to internal specs related to the first foldable handsets on the way from device makers like Samsung and Huawei, with one of the newest details related to naming.

Huawei is reportedly pondering four names for the Chinese manufacturer’s first foldable device, with one of the names (“Mate Flex”) going the same route as a name under consideration for Samsung’s first foldable phone. As we reported a few days ago, Samsung executives internally are weighing “Samsung Flex” and “Galaxy Flex” as possibilities, though no device has as yet been made.

Huawei’s possible names emerged from some IP documents reviewed by AndroidHeadlines. From the site: “The company’s unconventional device is planned to launch as part of the Mate phablet lineup, with the firm presently pondering the names Mate F, Mate Flex, Mate Flexi, and Mate Fold.

“The Chinese technology juggernaut already moved to trademark all four terms in several jurisdictions but it’s currently unclear which one of them is the front runner for the actual name of the incoming gadget. The answer to that question likely won’t be given prior to February, several weeks ahead of the expected announcement of the Huawei-made bendable smartphone.”

As the site goes on to note, speculation is that Huawei is aiming to officially unveil its first foldable phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. That’s when Samsung is also expected to show its foldable off, ahead of its first availability in March.

As far as Samsung’s plans go, the South Korean tech giant according to multiple media reports is aiming to produce at least 1 million units of its foldable in the first year — perhaps more, depending on market reaction. It’s also planning to release a new version every year, along the line of its flagship devices. AndroidHeadlines, meanwhile, thinks the possible names of Huawei’s foldable phone provides some insight into the kind of device it will be.

“The fact that Huawei’s first Android smartphone with a bendable display panel will apparently be launching as part of the Mate series is a strong indication that even outside of its unconventional screen, the device will boast flagship specifications, including the latest Kirin 980 chip from Huawei’s subsidiary HiSilicon,” the site notes.

“However, while Samsung is understood to be planning an entirely new product lineup revolving around foldable displays, Huawei’s decision to stick with a known sub-brand for its first such device suggests the company may still not be fully convinced in the near-term commercial potential of this new and unique form factor and could instead be planning for a period of aggressive experimentation before committing resources toward marketing an entirely new product family.”