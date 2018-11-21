Netflix just released its big list of all the new content coming to its catalog in December 2018, and there are some fantastic third-party titles to be found. Among them are The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man, Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11, season 3 of The Magicians, District 9, the return of some of the greatest cult classics in recent history like The Big Lebowski and Shaun of the Dead, and plenty more. As is always the case each month when Netflix pulls back the curtain on its plans for the following month though, the biggest story is all of the new Netflix original content scheduled to debut.
After premiering 57 different Netflix original movies, new seasons of shows, documentaries, and specials in the month of November, Netflix will release a whopping 64 different Netflix originals in December 2018. That list includes plenty of new seasons of TV shows, a number of intriguing movies, and some hotly anticipated specials like a special installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and a new Ellen DeGeneres stand up comedy special. Netflix is also releasing new installments of some fan favorites like The Ranch and Fuller House, so there’s definitely something for everyone in December.
The complete list of all 64 new Netflix original movies, shows, and more coming next month can be found below, and you’ll also find links to each title on Netflix’s site. If you’d like to check out the complete list of Netflix’s December additions including all third-party studio content set to be added to the company’s catalog over the course of December, you’ll find it right here. As for all of the content departing from Netflix next month, you’ll find that over here.
Streaming December 1st
- Battle— NETFLIX FILM
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga— NETFLIX FILM
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 3rd
- Hero Mask— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 7th
- 5 Star Christmas— NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dogs of Berlin— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dumplin’— NETFLIX FILM
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle— NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pine Gap— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The American Meme— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 11th
- Vir Das: Losing It— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Out of Many, One— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 13th
- Wanted: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the Real Narcos— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ROMA— NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland Til I Die— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Fix— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Innocent Man— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tidelands— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 16th
- Springsteen on Broadway— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 18th
- Baki— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 7 Days Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Back With the Ex— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bad Seeds— NETFLIX FILM
- Bird Box— NETFLIX FILM
- Derry Girls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LAST HOPE: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Perfume— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sirius the Jaeger— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski— NETFLIX FILM
- Tales by Light: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 24th
- Hi Score Girl— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 26th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 28th
- Instant Hotel— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La noche de 12 años— NETFLIX FILM
- Selection Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When Angels Sleep— NETFLIX FILM
- Yummy Mummies— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming in December
- Watership Down: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL