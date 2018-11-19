Amazon confirms that Prime members can see ‘Aquaman’ a week early

Amazon has confirmed our report from over the weekend, announcing today that members of the retail giant’s Prime subscription service will get access to an exclusive early screening of Aquaman.

The next addition to the DC cinematic universe isn’t scheduled to hit theaters in the US until Dec. 21, but if you’re a Prime member you’ll be able to buy tickets (up to a total of 10) for a showing at participating theaters on December 15. More than 1,000 theaters around the country are taking part, including theaters from AMC, Regal, National Amusement Theaters and ArcLight Cinemas.

Details about which local theaters are participating, and how to buy tickets, are available here. The showings will be held at 7 pm local time, and cast members have also filmed a video about the early screening news which you can see at the top of this post.

In a statement about the early screening news, director James Wan said he was excited for Prime members to be the first audience for Aquaman. Adds Amazon Prime vice president Cem Sibay, “Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and these early showing of Aquaman are yet another pleasant surprise for members and one that I’m personally also looking forward to.”

That Amazon-Aquaman link above includes a signup widget to get started as a new Prime member if you’re not already. The movie is set to hit theaters December 21 in 3D, 2D and IMAX and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros.

In terms of the plot, the movie stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and it’s an origin story about the half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry who goes on a journey to discover who he is and learns that he was born to be a king of the seas. Notably, the film has already picked up a fair amount of positive reviews.

“James Wan has created an epic adventure for the big screen,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment president of worldwide marketing Blair Rich. “Coming together with Amazon to reach their footprint of Prime members in the U.S. is the ideal way for us to bring Aquaman to moviegoers and their families as they kick off their holidays.”