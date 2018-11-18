If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you may get to see ‘Aquaman’ early

The next addition to the DC cinematic universe is set to hit theaters in the US a few days before Christmas, but Amazon Prime members are reportedly going to get a shot at seeing it early.

According to Screen Rant, members of Amazon’s Prime subscription service will be able to attend screenings of Aquaman a week before the US release at participating theaters, including ArcLight, Bow Tie Cinemas, Cinepolis, Regal Cinemas, Showcase Cinemas and Studio Movie Grill. Per Screen Rant, the movie represents DC’s next shot at trying to win the love of fans, even though reaction to DC movies generally pales in comparison to releases from Marvel. Which is why a move like this might be a smart play to excite fans early.

As the site notes: “Despite the DCEU’s ups and downs, fans remain committed to the franchise, and are always hoping for the best. DC’s next shot at redemption comes with next month’s Aquaman solo movie, featuring Jason Momoa reprising the role he previously played in Justice League. While fans had many complaints about Justice League, Momoa’s performance wasn’t one of them. Reaction to the trailers and marketing so far has been fairly positive, and if nothing else, director James Wan’s film looks to be a visual feast.”

Indeed, the film has garnered generally positive reviews already. The Hollywood Reporter deputy film editor Tatiana Siegel has described it as “an afternoon at an aquarium crossed with an MMA match. In a good way.” Which is why Screen Rant argues this reported move to gin up interest in the film via screening it for a select audience early may pay dividends by ginning up as much interest as possible in what DC is hoping will be a strong holiday release. Even when critics pan them, the site notes, DC films generally don’t bomb at the box office. “So this may be a way for them to sweeten the pot.”

The film is set to premiere in the US on December 21st, but it’s worth noting that the movie will hit theaters in the UK on December 14th. This Amazon Prime deal will bring the US release in line with the international release.