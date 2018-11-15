Google’s Pixel 3 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here

Google a few days ago unveiled its Black Friday 2018 deals, featuring plenty of products that will be discounted on Black Friday, both in the Google online store and from various retail partners.

However, Google only shared sales for smart products for the home (think speakers, Chromecast, cameras, thermostats), and last year’s Pixelbook laptop. The newest and most exciting products were not included in Google’s initial Black Friday announcement, but Google is back with a few extra promotions dedicated to Pixel fans.

Until yesterday, the best Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deal you could find was Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, which slashes $200 off the retail price, as long as you’re willing to stay on Verizon for at least two years. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL start at $799 and $899, respectively. But by ordering them from Google, you get to use the phones with any carrier you want.

Thankfully, Google just announced a bunch of Pixel deals that Pixel 3 fans should be aware of.

Starting Friday, November 16th, through November 21st, you’ll be able to get up to 50% off a second Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL phone when you buy two. That’s not a bad deal if you’re looking to purchase at least two new Pixel phones this year.

If you’re only shopping for yourself or a loved one, then you’ll have to wait until November 22nd to order a discounted Pixel 3 from Google. You’ll be able to save $150 on the Pixel 3 and $200 on the Pixel 3 XL — the promotion runs through November 25th.

On Cyber Monday, Google will host a different Pixel 3 promotion. You’ll get a free Home Hub and $50 credit to spend on the Google Store for every Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL purchase. The Home Hub usually retails for $149, but it’s discounted to $99 during Black Friday.