Xbox One November 2018 update brings mouse and keyboard support to the console

As Microsoft promised at its recent X018 event, the company’s Xbox One console is finally getting mouse and keyboard support starting today, with games like Fortnite supported right off the bat as part of the Xbox One November update. The update wraps together a number of features and additions that incorporated feedback from fans. The full details are here, and among the highlights: Fortnite and Warframe are some of the titles getting mouse and keyboard support at launch, with additional titles coming this month and shortly after.

Microsoft also says it’s teaming up with Razer to offer what it says is the optimal mouse and keyboard experience via a new “Designed for Xbox” mouse and keyboard setup. It’s meant for gaming on Xbox One or Windows 10 with a dedicated Xbox keyboard and new Xbox Dynamic Lighting capability that enables immersive game-controlled lighting effects, and Microsoft will be sharing more details about the Razer partnership at CES in January.

Meanwhile, the first set of updates is coming in the wake of the Xbox Skill for Cortana and Alexa launching in the US last month. For US users, Cortana will now automatically discover and pair your Xbox — all you have to do is say, “Hey Cortana, pair my Xbox” to any Cortana device, and then you can start firing away with commands like “Hey Cortana, start Netflix.”

As part of responding to fan feedback, you also now have the ability to fully close a game or app by telling your voice assistant to quit it, and you can also use that assistant as a controller in a new navigation mode.

Amazon Music is launching a new app for Xbox One in the US as well. Availability is coming to more countries soon. Also, per Microsoft: “We’re expanding search to include results from Xbox Assist and games you have ‘Ready to Install’ or currently own as part of your memberships, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, and more! This makes it easier than ever to find the game you are looking for and start playing.

“These updates are available because of the Xbox Insiders who have helped shape these features, so big thanks to all of you for your valuable input. If you’d like to help create the future of Xbox and get access to early features, download the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox One or Windows 10 PC today.”