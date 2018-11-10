GameStop kicks off a massive sale for PowerUp Rewards Pro members this weekend

Whether you’re a dedicated gamer, someone who just likes to unwind after work by firing up your console for a fun session, or if you fall somewhere in between, this weekend is a good time to head to your local GameStop, especially if you’d like to add to your library of titles without it breaking the bank.

GameStop’s Pro Day sale this weekend starts today and runs through November 11th, and if you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, you’ll be able to take advantage of deals on hardware, software, accessories, consoles, toys and more. Plus, you can get additional savings on pre-owned games and bonus credit on trade-ins.

In terms of hardware and accessories, GameStop is offering a $50 GameStop gift card that will apply to any Xbox One X or S console when you buy a 1TB Xbox One S Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition Bundle. You can also save $50 on the purchase of a pre-owned Original Xbox One console, as well as $20 on a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus with the purchase of any new Sony PlayStation 4 console. In all, the retailer promises Pro members will have exclusive access to more than $2,300 in savings on a wide selection of products that includes the year’s hottest video games. You can check out the full lineup of Pro Day deals here: www.gamestop.com/proday .

“For the third year in a row GameStop is pleased to offer PowerUp Rewards Pro members an opportunity to save money before the Black Friday rush,” said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising for GameStop, in a release. “Life-to-date our Pro members have had an opportunity to save over $16,000 on video game hardware, software, digital, accessories and pop culture items.”

Here are some of the highlights of the sales’ deals, per the retailer. First up, hardware and accessories:

Save $20 on pre-owned Original Xbox 360: $39.99

All pre-owned Xbox Wireless and DualShock 4 controllers: $39.99

Save $20 on any pre-owned 3DS System

Save $30 on Afterglow AG9 Premium Wireless Headset for PS4 and Xbox One

Save $15 on new PS4 DualShock 4 Crystal Wireless Controller

Save $10 on HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset

Game Deals: (New Xbox One and PlayStation (PS4), unless otherwise stated)

Up to $25 off newly released games

Receive 50% off some of the best titles in gaming

$10 Rewards cash when you purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 or Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $59.99

Madden NFL 19: $34.99

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $49.99

NBA 2K19: $39.99 (10% off all NBA 2K19 Virtual Currency)

God of War: $29.99 (only on PS4)

FIFA 19: $34.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $39.99 (Croft Edition: $69.99)

Destiny 2 Forsaken Legendary Edition: $39.99

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate: $39.99 (NSW only)\

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99 (GTA V Online Premium Edition for $29.99)

Detroit Become Human: $19.99 (PS4 only)

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: $19.99

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies: $24.99

LEGO DC Super Villains: $49.99, Deluxe Edition: $64.99 (also on NSW)

Mega Man 11: $19.99 (PS4, Xbox One only)

Extra 10% off pre-owned games and accessories

Special Trade-in Offers:

Save even more when you trade toward a new Xbox One or PS4: $250 with trade of Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $200 with trade of Xbox One S, or PS4 Slim or PS4 Original, $150 with trade of Xbox One Original

10% more credit when you trade games and accessories

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

Save 25% on all statues and figures

Save 25% on all Fallout, Call of Duty and Destiny collectibles

Save 25% on all trading cards, board games, card games and puzzles

Save 25% on all regular priced t-shirts

Buy 2, get 1 75% off all POP! Vinyl figures