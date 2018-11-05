Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie beta teases the Galaxy S10 design you’ve been waiting for

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phone will be something else, which must be good news to all the fans that didn’t appreciate the bland Galaxy S9 and Note 9 phones that were released earlier this year. The S10, meanwhile, is supposed to pack a few novel technologies, as well as a new design that should extend that Infinity Display all the way to the corners of the phone. We already saw a bunch of reports suggesting that the Galaxy S10’s screen-to-body ratio will be increased thanks to a brand new OLED screen design, and we have one more teaser from Samsung that the Galaxy S10 is getting a stunning screen design.

As you can see in the following image, shared on Twitter by long-time Samsung leaker Ice Universe, a device with an almost bezel-less screen is teased in the Galaxy Note 9’s Android Pie beta:

Galaxy Note9's Android Pie new beta version of the night mode shows a demo with almost no bezel. #GalaxyS10 pic.twitter.com/0IxPwZbaDh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2018

That’s an exciting placeholder image Samsung chose for that particular tutorial because no Samsung phone looks like that. All Infinity Display phones have significant bezels at the top and bottom, compared to the iPhone X phones.

Samsung a few days ago teased a notch-less all-screen design for the incoming Galaxy A8s that has a hole at the top, where you’d usually find variations of the notch on other devices. That’s the kind of screen that’s rumored to come to the Galaxy S10 next year, according to other reports. That type of design, however, doesn’t look like the phone Samsung used in the illustration above, as the hole is missing. The purpose of the placeholder image is to support next-gen Samsung phones, many of which are supposed to ship with bezel-less screens and run Android Pie right out of the box.

Yes, the S10 cancels the iris sensor and the ultrasonic fingerprint is enough to replace it. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2018

In other tweets, Ice Universe seemed to confirm last week’s report from Korea that said the Galaxy S10 wouldn’t have an iris sensor as previous flagships because Samsung is placing an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Compared to optical fingerprint sensors, the S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is faster and has a larger recognition area, and 30% of the screens may be recognized. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2018

Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy S10 at MWC 2019 in late February next year, according to a report from Korea, so there’s plenty of time to learn more details about its design.

In 2019, at least half a year, S10's ultrasound and new screen technology are Samsung's exclusive. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2018

As for the Galaxy Note 9, it’ll be a while until it receives its Pie update. The Galaxy S9 phones should be the first to get the update at some point early next year.