Amazon just announced its best Black Friday deal: Free shipping on everything

A few weeks ago, Target announced that it’s going to offer customers free 2-day shipping during the holiday season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with absolutely no requirements. You won’t need a club membership, and you won’t have to meet a minimum order to get free shipping when you shop online at Target, which might add up to huge savings. That was a definite hit at Amazon. And Amazon is now hitting back with a considerable shipping deal of its own.

Amazon already offered free 2-day shipping to Amazon Prime subscribers, which is why Target made free 2-day shipping for its customers. Amazon also offered free standard shipping (that’s five to seven business days) for orders over $25.

But Amazon early on Monday announced that it’ll now offer free shipping with no minimum purchase through the holiday season. Amazon explained in the press release that the promo will last for a limited time, suggesting minimums will return. The offer applies to “hundreds of millions of items,” Amazon said, which makes it “the largest free shipping selection in the country.”

Amazon also said that Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy free same-day delivery. Moreover, Prime members in more than 60 cities can receive deliveries in under one hour from Whole Foods Market.

Amazon Prime members still get unlimited free 2-day shipping on everything. If you’re not on Prime, you can sign up for a free trial right in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Walmart and Best Buy, meanwhile, have updated shipping offers of their own this holiday season.