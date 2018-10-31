New details leak about the first ‘Avengers 4’ trailer

Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirmed a few days ago that the first Avengers 4 trailer is coming by the end of the year, although the exec didn’t reveal any other details about it at the time. Now a new leak now provides additional information about the trailer’s release date and the film’s title. It’s been widely speculated that the first Avengers 4 trailer will drop by the end of November, as was the case with the first Infinity War trailer last year. But a new report from MCU Cosmic, the same source that first told us Annihilation is going to be the title of the fourth Avengers episode, is now back with various tidbits about the trailer.

The “minor” details come from international trailer sources who have been “very reliable with the more technical side of trailer information in the past.” These sources said the trailer will premiere at some point during the month of November and that the title of the film will indeed be Avengers: Annihilation. They also revealed details about the music for the trailer.

The backing music for the trailer is apparently a brand-new track by Twelve Titans Music, who have done trailer music for many big trailers such as The Hobbit movies. It’ll be a new remixed variation of their “Dust and Light” track titled ‘Nevermore.’ It’s quite epic.

As a reminder, the script for first trailer was supposedly leaked on Reddit a few weeks ago, offering very believable dialog from a source that has been accurate in the past. Marvel is going to have a hard time marketing the film given the massive cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War, which is why that particular leak makes plenty of sense.

But nothing is confirmed at this point, so we’ll just have to wait for Marvel to start teasing the trailer, which is what happened before the first Captain Marvel trailer dropped a few weeks ago.