PlayStation Classic full games list includes ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and ‘Resident Evil’

Just over a month after announcing the PlayStation Classic, Sony has shared the full list of PS1 games that will be preloaded on to the console. Sony first announced the PlayStation Classic back in September, but only shared a few of the titles that would be included, such as Final Fantasy VII and Tekken 3. The full list includes several other major hits, like Grand Theft Auto, Rayman, Resident Evil Director’s Cut, and Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee.

All in all, it’s an interesting sampling of what the PS1 had to offer, from massive RPGs to open world adventures to platformers to racers. With such an enormous library to choose from, Sony was never going to please everyone, but this should be a worthwhile collection for fans who want to travel back in time to the mid-90s.

Here’s the full list of PS1 games that will come preloaded on the PlayStation Classic when it launches in December:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

Launching on December 3rd, 2018, the PlayStation Classic is approximately 45% smaller than the original PS1, but is almost an exact replica of the 1994 console, right down to the packaging. For $99.99, the miniature console includes an HDMI cable, a USB cable, and two controllers modeled after the original PlayStation Controller. You can see all twenty of the games on the PlayStation Classic in action in the video below: