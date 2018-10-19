Walmart is offering $100 off a new iPhone XR if you buy the phone there

Preorders went live today for the iPhone XR, the new iPhone model that much of the tech cognoscenti believes may end up being Apple’s most popular this release cycle. Analysts and pundits are pointing to factors such as the modest $749 price of the entry-level model with 64GB of storage, which of course users can spread over the life of an agreement with a carrier, as one of many reasons sales are likely to be impressive. Naturally, retailers like Walmart also want a piece of the action, with Walmart now out with a deal that could save you $100 on a new iPhone XR whether you preorder or wait to buy the phone in-store when availability begins a week from today.

Starting today, Walmart customers can preorder the iPhone XR at Walmart.com for in-store pickup next week. You’ll save $100 with activation on an installment billing agreement. Alternatively, Walmart is also offering $100 off an iPhone XR with an installment billing agreement for AT&T, Verizon and Sprint for those customers who buy a device in-store starting October 26. However, that offer is only available at select stores and while supplies last, and Walmart is encouraging customers who want to take advantage of that deal to call their local store to see if it’s available.

Apple, for its part, released a pair of iPhone XR videos to its YouTube channel today in honor of preorders getting started to hopefully, well, make you lust after the phone even more.

From 9to5Mac, about the vids: The first “briefly leads with the color choices, then shows how the camera can offer apparent depth-of-field control despite its single lens … On the front of the phone, the biggest difference between the iPhone XR and Apple’s flagship XS and XS Max models is the LCD screen, and that’s the next element the video promotes. Apple describes it as ‘the most color-accurate LCD in the industry.’

“Other bullet-points hit during the 35-second video are the durable class cover, fast A12 Bionic processor and water-resistance. The second of the iPhone XR videos is called Spectrum. This one is all about the visual design of the phone, showing off the case colors, design details and the screen. It’s 30 seconds long.”