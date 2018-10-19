The brand new iPad Pro just ruined the OnePlus 6T launch

First rumored to take place on October 17th, the OnePlus 6T launch is actually scheduled for October 30th, with OnePlus launching its latest phone in New York City. But Apple just delivered a huge blow to OnePlus by planning its own media event for the same day, and the same city, to unveil the 2018 iPad Pro and more Macs.

The iPad Pro and the iMac aren’t competing against phones like the upcoming OnePlus 6T, a handset already sounds more exciting than the OnePlus 6. But the fact that Apple is holding a press event on the same day with OnePlus must be a huge annoyance for the Chinese smartphone maker.

OnePlus managed to dodge a few bullets by hosting its media event in late October. Earlier this month, both Google and Huawei unveiled new flagships that will compete against the OnePlus 6T, and both the Pixel 3 and the Mate 20 Pro are more interesting — but also more expensive — than the OnePlus 6T.

But OnePlus will now have to compete for the world’s attention with Apple. And no company in the world can throw better press conferences than Apple.

Regardless of what OnePlus announces or does on stage, the eyes of the tech world will be focused on what Apple says and does. And because both events have similar start times, it’s very likely that Apple’s press conference will get a lot more coverage than OnePlus.

The OnePlus 6T event kicks off at 11:00 AM EST in New York City, at Pier 36, and you’ll be able to watch the whole thing live.

Apple’s keynote, meanwhile, starts an hour earlier, at 10:00 AM, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Yes, Apple will move to New York for this particular product announcement, which is a bit unusual. Apple will also stream its press conference online.