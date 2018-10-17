OnePlus CEO confirms another way the OnePlus 6T has rivals beat

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 6T on October 30th, but we already know all of the phone’s main features. We’re looking at an-all screen device that will have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as a smaller notch than the OnePlus 6, which was modeled after Apple’s iPhone X. The new version is also going to pack a bigger battery than its predecessor, but it’s losing the headphone jack. And we just learned that the handset will run Android Pie right out of the box, which must be excellent news to fans.

Earlier this week, Huawei unveiled a new flagship handset that will have no rival this year. Not even the OnePlus 6T will beat the Mate 20 Pro when it comes to speed because Huawei is using a next-gen 7nm chip inside its newest phone. But just like Huawei, OnePlus has also been pretty quick to adopt Android 9.0, which launched in early August.

Comparatively, Samsung’s latest flagship runs Oreo out of the box, and there’s no telling when the Galaxy Note 9 will get its Pie update. The LG V40 ThinQ that launched earlier this month also ships with Android 8.1 on board.

The news that the OnePlus 6T will have Android 9.0 preloaded comes from OnePlus’s co-founder and CEO Pete Lau, who mentioned it on Weibo in response to a customer inquiring about Pie updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3. However, the Pie updates for the older phones might take a while, Lau said. If you’re rocking a OnePlus 6, then you’re already able to update to Android 9.0 since the phone was included in Google’s list of devices that supported the Android P beta earlier this year.

Per GizmoChina, Lau also said that the OnePlus 6T would launch in China on November 5th, about a week after the official announcement. If that release date sounds familiar, it’s because a previous report noted the phone would go on sale on that day.