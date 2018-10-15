This new 49-inch curved monitor from Dell is a gorgeous productivity beast

Fans of massive computer displays that afford gorgeous, ultra-wide views — behold: The world’s first 49-inch dual QHD monitor has arrived, thanks to Dell, as part of an expansion of its UltraSharp monitor family geared especially toward the workplace and professional users.

Dell designed the monitor, which boasts a 32:9 aspect ratio and 5120×1440 resolution, to be able to accommodate either one or two people comfortably. Picture-by-Picture mode allows for multi-tasking content from two different PCs, and a built-in keyboard, video and mouse help users shift around between and edit content using a single keyboard and mouse.

“Research shows that there is growing demand for larger screen size, better support for multitasking, higher resolution monitors and a clutter-free work area to enhance the visualization of data,” Dell said as part of today’s announcement. “As demographics change and millennials become professionals, visually appealing monitors that help in productivity will be key to attract and retain the best talents.”

With that in mind, Dell today unveiled details about a range of new UltraSharp monitors, all with new designs and packed with features to drive productivity. And they’re also geared, the hardware maker says, especially for professionals in industries like financial services and insurance, financial analysis and accounting, media post production, programming and engineering.

Among the features that come standard with all UltraSharp monitors are fully adjustable stands; a flicker-free screen and viewing mode that reduces blue light emission; and display management software to organize multiple applications for multi-tasking efficiency, to name a few.

The new 49-inch display will retail for $1,699.99 and be available starting October 26th.

“Once again, we have pushed the boundaries of display technology to deliver the world’s first 49-inch curved dual QHD monitor,” said Kirk Schell, senior vice president, Dell Displays & Engineering. “This new monitor offers an immersive panoramic experience without compromising design or functionality.”

The other UltraSharp monitor additions include the UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Monitor, with a screen resolution that packs in four times more detail than full HD. Complementing that vivid display is also a “virtually borderless” edge-to-edge viewing experience.

There’s a 34-inch curved USB-C version with 3440×1440 resolution, as well as 24- and 27-inch USB-C monitors that also come in versions without USB-C connectivity. Those likewise sport a virtually borderless InfinityEdge bezel that delivers an edge-to-edge viewing experience.