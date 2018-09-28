This is our best look yet at Razer’s new gaming phone

Razer last year released its first Android handset, the simply-named Phone, which was sold as a gaming smartphone. The Phone did so well that Razer decided to make a sequel, which is going to be unveiled next month. But, thanks to a trustworthy source, we already have press renders of the Razer Phone 2 for you.

The handset looks very familiar to anyone who’s ever seen the first generation, although there are some clear differences.

As you can see in the image below, posted on Twitter by Even Blass, the phone still has enormous top and bottom bezels.

Enough politics for today. pic.twitter.com/5nUc3xdden — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018

Things changed on the back of the phone, where the dual-lens camera was shifted to a central position, right above the Razer logo. Also, the LED flash not sits between the two cameras.

One other notable modification concerns the Razer logo. The same Blass confirmed in a reply on Twitter that the logo does light up, as it appears to be the case in the image above. We heard before that Razer would bring its Chroma trickery to the next phone, which happens to be an iconic lighting feature on other Razer gaming products.

The leak doesn’t reveal any other details about the handset, but we expect the phone to pack the same high-end specs we’re used to seeing from flagships. That means up to 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 845 processor, which is exactly what other leaks said a few weeks ago.

Razer will reveal everything about the handset, including prices and availability dates, on October 10th.