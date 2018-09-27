New Pixel 3 leak just spoiled the phone’s few remaining secrets

Of all the Android phones launching next month, the Pixel 3 series is easily the winner when it comes to leaks and rumors. Google’s had a disastrous summer when it comes to keeping the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL under wraps, and we already have plenty of reviews out there of the two phones even though they haven’t yet been released. Now thanks to a fresh leak, we’ve learned additional details about the two handsets. Apparently, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL did have a few remaining secrets.

The other day we told you that real-time Google Lens support will be added to the camera, and a Pixel 3 marketing video obtained by MySmartPrice confirms it. A Google Lens menu item will be available in the Camera app, as you’ll see in the clip at the end of this post. The video also highlights the various new gestures available on Google’s Pixel 3 phones. Some come from Android Pie, and they’re the new navigation gestures Google took from the iPhone X. Others will be available only on the Pixel 3 phones, thanks to its Active Edge support.

Notable gestures that weren’t already leaked include double pressing the power button to launch the Camera app, and long pressing the button to take screenshots — yes, expect some confusion about these two. A double twist of the device inside the Camera app will let you switch between the front and back cameras. Furthermore, the rear-facing fingerprint sensor also supports gestures that will let you navigate the Notifications shade more easily.

In addition to Google Lens integration in the Camera app, you’ll get other smart features in the phone. For example, a restaurant reservation is only a long press away from within Gmail. Just long press a name to initiate the process. As you can also see in the clip, the Pixel 3 is shown from all sides, practically confirming all the leaks that we saw this summer.

Google will unveil the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9th. While you wait, you can check out the full marketing clip below.