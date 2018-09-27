Okay serious… how impressive was Maniac? Cary Joji Fukunaga did a tremendous job of creating a truly unique and captivating limited series, and we were glued to our TVs the entire time. And yeah, as expected, Emma Stone crushed it. If you haven’t already binged it, you really need to. And Maniac is just one of 52 different Netflix originals that are being added to the streaming service’s catalog over the course of this month. That list includes several more hotly anticipated seasons like season five of BoJack Horseman and a the second edition of the mockudrama American Vandal. Those have already been released, and there are 12 more Netflix originals that will premiere tomorrow — check out the full list right here.
If you thought 52 new Netflix original shows, movies, and specials was a big number, wait until you see what Netflix has in store for you next month. That’s right, a whopping 60 different Netflix originals are set to premiere over the course of October. The horror and thriller genres are obviously a big focus in October so that fright fans have plenty to enjoy in the run up to Halloween, and there are some new shows and movies that look like they’ll definitely keep you up at night. Creeped Out is one of several fun scary shows for kids, and titles like Apostle, Malevolent, and The Haunting of Hill House should provide plenty of suspense for adults. There’s also a lot to look forward to outside the horror genre, of course, including Making a Murderer: Part 2 and the hotly anticipated third season of Marvel’s Daredevil.
You’ll find the entire list below of new Netflix originals premiering in the month of October, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page when available. If you want to see everything coming to Netflix next month including third-party studio content, you’ll find it in our post from yesterday.
Streaming October 2nd
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 4th
- Creeped Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 5th
- Big Mouth: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing Queen— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Élite— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Empire Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Things: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malevolent— NETFLIX FILM
- Private Life— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Save Halloween— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rise of Phoenixes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
- YG Future Strategy Office— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 8th
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 9th
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 10th
- 22 July— NETFLIX FILM
- Pacto de Sangue— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 11th
- Salt Fat Acid Heat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 12th
- Apostle— NETFLIX FILM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil— NETFLIX FILM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- FightWorld— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Hill House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kindergarten Teacher— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 15th
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 16th
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 19th
- Accidentally in Love— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ask the Doctor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Distrito salvaje— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gnome Alone— NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade— NETFLIX FILM
- Larva Island— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Making a Murderer: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Night Comes For Us— NETFLIX FILM
- Wanderlust— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 21st
- Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 23rd
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 24th
- Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 26th
- Been So Long— NETFLIX FILM
- Castlevania: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dovlatov— NETFLIX FILM
- Jefe— NETFLIX FILM
- Shirkers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrorism Close Calls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 27th
- Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 28th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Streaming October 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Degenerates— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 31st
- GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM