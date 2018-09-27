Okay serious… how impressive was Maniac? Cary Joji Fukunaga did a tremendous job of creating a truly unique and captivating limited series, and we were glued to our TVs the entire time. And yeah, as expected, Emma Stone crushed it. If you haven’t already binged it, you really need to. And Maniac is just one of 52 different Netflix originals that are being added to the streaming service’s catalog over the course of this month. That list includes several more hotly anticipated seasons like season five of BoJack Horseman and a the second edition of the mockudrama American Vandal. Those have already been released, and there are 12 more Netflix originals that will premiere tomorrow — check out the full list right here.

If you thought 52 new Netflix original shows, movies, and specials was a big number, wait until you see what Netflix has in store for you next month. That’s right, a whopping 60 different Netflix originals are set to premiere over the course of October. The horror and thriller genres are obviously a big focus in October so that fright fans have plenty to enjoy in the run up to Halloween, and there are some new shows and movies that look like they’ll definitely keep you up at night. Creeped Out is one of several fun scary shows for kids, and titles like Apostle, Malevolent, and The Haunting of Hill House should provide plenty of suspense for adults. There’s also a lot to look forward to outside the horror genre, of course, including Making a Murderer: Part 2 and the hotly anticipated third season of Marvel’s Daredevil.

You’ll find the entire list below of new Netflix originals premiering in the month of October, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page when available. If you want to see everything coming to Netflix next month including third-party studio content, you’ll find it in our post from yesterday.

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

Creeped Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 5th

Streaming October 8th

Mo Amer: The Vagabond— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 10th

22 July — NETFLIX FILM



Pacto de Sangue— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 11th

Salt Fat Acid Heat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 15th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

Streaming October 21st

Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 23rd

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 24th

Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 26th

Streaming October 27th

Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 28th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

Streaming October 30th

Streaming October 31st

GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM