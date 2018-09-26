Sony is finally allowing ‘Fortnite’ PS4 cross-play with Xbox One and Switch

Sony announced on Wednesday that it is finally extending cross-play for Fortnite on PS4 to include Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles. Previously, PS4 owners were only able to play Fortnite with Android, iOS, and PC gamers, but after completing a “comprehensive evaluation process,” Sony found a way to support cross-play for “select third-party content.” This concludes a months-long controversy which began at E3 2018 in June.

Sony says the first step in this process will be an open beta starting today which will allow cross-platform gameplay, progression, and commerce across PS4, Android, iOS, Switch, Xbox One, Windows, and Mac operating systems. In other words, if it plays Fortnite, you can play it with anyone else on any device.

“For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective,” explains John Kodera, President and Global CEO of SIE. “Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.”

It is now possible to link your Epic Games account that has already been synced with a PSN account to an Xbox Live account or a Nintendo account, which was one of the key concerns for gamers. This means you are now able to make progress or purchases from any platform and it will carry over with you, no matter which console or device you use. It also provides a glimpse into the future of gaming, as other online games will surely follow suit.

Sony has yet to announce any other games that will be able to take advantage of the exciting policy change (Rocket League?), but if this beta is successful, the floodgates could open in the coming months.