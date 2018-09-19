Leaked OnePlus 6T image suggests one of the rumors floating around was wrong

We learned quite a few details about the OnePlus 6T over the past few days, including the fact that the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, that it’ll lack a headphone jack, and that it’ll be available from T-Mobile, the first carrier in the US to ever partner with the Chinese smartphone maker. A new leak now tells us that the phone won’t have three cameras on the back, which is something that had previously been rumored on several occasions.

The news comes from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, who has produced a number of accurate reports about various unreleased Android devices. The blogger obtained the following image, which shows the top half of the OnePlus 6T’s back.

Image Source: WinFuture

As you can easily see, there’s no triple-lens camera on this device. Previous rumors suggested the phone will get a 3D shooter like the Oppo R17, which features a Time-of-Flight lens on the back, in addition to a regular dual-lens camera setup. The OnePlus 6T will look a lot like the R17, those reports said. The R17 features a smaller waterdrop notch on the front, a feature that’s also expected on the OnePlus 6T.

The image above also reveals there’s no rear-facing fingerprint sensor under the camera module, which is where it was positioned on the OnePlus 6. This is further evidence that the phone will pack an optical fingerprint reader embedded right in the display.

WinFuture also notes that the OnePlus 6T should have a 6.41-inch OLED screen with 2340 x 1080 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Otherwise, the phone should have pretty much the same hardware as the OnePlus 6, considering there’s no better chipset available at the moment.

The OnePlus 6T should be unveiled at some point in October, although OnePlus has not announced any launch dates for the time being.