Watch the first official trailer for ‘Captain Marvel,’ coming next March

Months of anticipation for Marvel fans have led to this moment, as the first trailer for Captain Marvel was shared on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. We got our first look at Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) earlier this month, but now we finally get the chance to see the new hero in action.

While virtually every Marvel movie receives an extraordinary amount of hype before releasing, Captain Marvel has the important (and incredibly difficult) task of setting up Avengers 4, as it will be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theaters before the sequel to Infinity War arrives. It’s unclear how much it will connect directly to Infinity War though, as it’s set in the 1990s, well before the events of the original Iron Man.

To drive that point home, the trailer opens with Danvers crashing through the roof of an operational Blockbuster store. We then hear a voiceover from none other than Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who will have a very prominent role in Captain Marvel (and hasn’t lost one of his eyes yet). We also get a glimpse of Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, who hasn’t appeared in a Marvel movie since The Avengers, but has appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Spoilers for Infinity War follow, but the question on everyone’s mind after the events of the latest Avengers movie is how Captain Marvel will play into Avengers 4. After all, the post-credits scene from Avengers: Infinity War shows Fury paging Captain Marvel just as he was turned into dust by Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet-fueled snap.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019.