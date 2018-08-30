Apple to hold fall 2018 iPhone reveal event on September 12th

Apple’s next big fall hardware reveal will take place on September 12th, according to a source with knowledge of the company’s plans. We have also been told that Apple will stream the event live on Twitter for the first time, where it has previously restricted the stream to its own site. This should attract an even wider audience, as anyone on any device will be able to tune in through Twitter.com or any of the various Twitter mobile apps.

Wednesday, September 12th has been floated as the date for the next iPhone unveiling on more than one occasion over the past few weeks. In fact, citing their own sources, French radio station Europe 1 claimed on Monday that the event would occur on September 12th at 10 AM at the Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models at the fall event: a supersized 6.5-inch OLED model, a 5.8-inch OLED to replace the iPhone X, and a 6.1-inch LCD model with the same design but a lower price point. Rumors and reports regarding all three iPhone models have been piling up for months, and were seemingly confirmed by a Bloomberg report at the beginning of the week. Once again, the surprise has been spoiled.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is also prepping a new Apple Watch, upgraded iPad Pro, updated AirPods, and the long-awaited AirPower wireless charger. All of these devices will presumably debut at the September 12th event, with preorders for the new iPhones expected to kick off on Friday, September 14th.

We reached out to Apple, but had yet to hear anything at the time of publication. We’ll update if and when Apple gets in touch (or when the invites for the event get sent out in the coming hours).