Despite a mass shooting and a judge’s order, this guy is now selling 3D-printed gun plans online

This chronology of events certainly captures modern America pretty well: On Sunday, a mass shooting and tragic loss of life. The next day, a judge’s order bars a Texas firm from putting blueprints for making untraceable 3D-printed guns online. The day after that, the founder of that company says ok, fine. Instead of putting them online en masse, I’ll just sell them, to one buyer at a time. Problem solved.
It’s all there, encapsulated in that sequence of events. A fascination with guns. An ability of the current legal and political system to put any meaningful new limits on the spread of guns. And a pro-gun activist using technology to put untraceable firearms, which you don’t need a background check for, since after all you’re just printing these, into more peoples’ hands than might otherwise obtain them.
As a quick recap: We reported just yesterday that a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide injunction on Monday that seemingly blocked the ability of Texas-based firearms company Defense Distributed to proceed with its plans of putting the blueprints online that show how to make 3D-printed guns.
Cody Wilson, the founder of that firm, said at a news conference today, however, that in light of the judge’s order which itself came just the day after a deadly mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Florida that he’s got a workaround. He’ll sell the files instead and ship them out on a flash drive.
“Today I want to clarify, anyone who wants these files will get them,” Wilson said, as reported by Reuters. His lawyer also released a statement today saying the judge’s order allows this individual sale, as opposed to putting everything online.