If your Pixel 2 XL has been lagging lately, you might get a free replacement

If you’ve been experienced consistent lag on your Pixel 2 XL, you might not be the only one. We learned that in recent weeks, when two prominent Android users, including Artem Russakovskii and Marquees Brownlee, detailed their experiences with the handset.

Google is aware of the issues and is investigating them. And if you experience the problem, you might qualify for a full device replacement.

There’s no official position from Google on these defective Pixels, and it’s likely the issue only affects a limited number of users. But Russakovskii’s phone was so slow it surprised the Googlers who came to his rescue:

The Google engineer and PR person just left after spending about 2 hours analyzing the laggy Pixel 2 XL. Unlike a car that stops making noise when you take it to a mechanic, the phone was extremely laggy to the point that both of them were visibly surprised. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 13, 2018

However, after Russakovskii and Brownlee raised awareness about the Pixel 2 XL’s potential lag, it sure looks like Google is taking it very seriously.

Google has identified three possible causes for the slowdown, one of which would require hardware replacements, the news comes from an anonymous source who informed 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall about the matter:

Anonymous tip: Google has at this point identified three possible causes of @ArtemR's (and others) Pixel 2 XL lag issues, one of which would require hardware replacements. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 16, 2018

Google will likely offer fixes soon to anyone affected, including replacements if they’re warranted.

If you think your Pixel 2 XL is laggy compared to when you bought it, you should probably contact Google for more information — also check out the videos at this link to see what qualifies as lag on the Pixel 2 XL.

As a reminder, the Pixel 3 series launches in a couple of months so you might want to trade-in your Pixel 2 for a next-gen phone, regardless if it’s laggy or not if the opportunity presents itself.