It sure looks like a Pixel Watch will launch alongside the Pixel 3 phones

The Pixel 3 phones aren’t going to be the only products that Google launches this fall, considering what we’ve witnessed in previous years. We can also expect a new Pixelbook, as well as products from the Home and Chromecast series. And it sure looks like Google will unveil its first Pixel Watch ever at the event, to accompany the Pixel 3 phones, and breathe new life into the Android-based smartwatch ecosystem.

Earlier reports suggested that a Pixel Watch is indeed in the works, and we’ve got more proof that’s indeed the case.

As a reminder, well-known leaker Evan Blass said back in May that Pixel-branded watches are coming. Before that, Google rebranded the Android Wear operating system to Wear OS, a move that suggested Google isn’t done trying to make Android smartwatches happen.

That’s because Apple is currently the king of the smartwatch business, with virtually no rivals in sight, or at least no real rivals from Android device makers. Samsung just launched its Galaxy Watch during the Note 9 press event last week, but that’s a Tizen-based device.

In late July, a report from the usually accurate WinFuture said that Google is making three distinct Pixel Watch devices, codenamed Ling, Triton, and Sardine. The shape or size of these devices wasn’t mentioned, but they should be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

Earlier this week, we learned that Google has been coding the kind of app you’d expect to see on a Wear OS device. Called Google Coach, the assistant app is supposed to deliver fitness and health notifications on a daily basis to users. Coach is the kind of app that’s best suited for wearable devices rather than smartphones, and it’ll likely be found on future Wear OS gadgets.

But Coach is also proof that Google may be working on a Pixel Watch. After all, it’s not like the companies that make some of the hottest Android phones in town are in a hurry to create brand new Wear OS smartwatches. So Google’s best bet to demo Coach would be a smartwatch of its own.