‘Avengers 4’ may give one hero a perfect excuse to retire from the team

With 20 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, we have so many actors and cast involved in all these movies that we can’t keep track of everything they say while promoting the newest releases. That’s how we end up revisiting some of the statements from Marvel cast members that were given months or years before the latest Marvel movie that just came out because they’re suddenly relevant for what’s about to happen next in the MCU.

With all that in mind, I’m about to share with you an Avengers 4 spoiler you might have missed, about one of the Marvel characters who might leave the MCU when the Infinity War sequel ends. And it might not happen the way we first thought. Now’s the time to ignore this post if you want to stay away from Avengers 4 spoilers at all costs.

Like I said before, this particular spoiler was shared with the press soon after Infinity War premiered, suggesting there’s going to be a happy ending for Avengers 4 in spite of that heart-breaking cliffhanger.

What brought it to my attention was a leaked deleted scene that will be available on the Infinity War DVD. That scene is available on YouTube as we speak, let’s watch it:

Alright, so here’s an annoyed Happy that the happy couple isn’t letting him manage and secure their wedding. The happy couple is, of course, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, and the scene would have been included right at the beginning of the movie. What ended up in the film is a scene where Stark and Potts talk about having children. Because apparently, that’s a possibility. Here’s the bad quality version of that scene:

That’s when Doctor Strange and Hulk interrupt them with the bad news about Thanos, and Stark goes to work.

That’s the only time we get to see Gwyneth Paltrow in the movie, although she does make a call to Tony just as he’s about to leave Earth in pursuit of Thanos’ henchmen. She has some big news for him, but she only manages to tell Tony that he’s probably “going to be —“ something. The connection cuts off because cellular coverage in space sucks, and Stark never finds out what he’s going to be. Is he going to be a father?

Let’s now return to Paltrow, as the actress gave an interview for the Marvel’s Official Avengers: Infinity War magazine before the movie came out. That’s when she dropped a huge bombshell — the Avengers 4 spoiler that we missed:

Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.

As CBR reported back in early May, her remarks seem to confirm a theory that Potts is already pregnant in Infinity War, and there might be a time gap between Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Her comments also seem to indicate a happy end for the movie rather than a sad one. Just a few days ago, we saw a huge leak that suggested Iron Man’s days are over, as Ironheart might take over. At the time, we speculated that Robert Downey Jr. is about to retire from the Marvel universe and that he might be one of the characters to die for real in Avengers 4. I mean, we do expect some of the original Avengers to perish while saving everyone else. And Stark would undoubtedly sacrifice himself for the good of all the others — that much was evident at the end of the original Avengers. It’s even more obvious now, given the remarkable journey of the character.

Paltrow’s comment seems to indicate that Stark might not die, but that he might retire from the Avengers. I mean, Potts isn’t likely to let him be Iron Man with a kid on the way, is she? What’s certain is that Paltrow is already credited for Avengers 4. That means we’re going to see them get married and have a kid at some point during the film, which will mostly be about defeating Thanos and restoring order and life to the universe.