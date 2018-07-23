This makes the iPhone X’s $1,000 price tag sting a little less

Apple’s top of the line smartphone has just set a new record, this one relevant to anyone curious to see how much they can resell their iPhone X for.

Apple set the price of the base model when the phone was released last year at $999, and depending on if you want more storage the price tag can run well past the $1,000 mark. A new study from liquidation company B-Stock, meanwhile, suggests the phone is worth at least $849.15 at resale, which also suggests that Apple’s newest iPhone apparently does the best job among iPhones of maintaining its value.

“The iPhone X came out on top by retaining 85% of its original value in a secondary market,” Fortune notes. “Companies that buy the iPhone X in bulk to resell the handset are acquiring it for 75% of its retail price, B-Stock discovered, according to 9to5Mac, which obtained a copy of the study.”

To a degree, it’s not surprising. Smartphone values tend to drop precipitously over time, while Apple’s tend to stay higher for longer.

“The findings are likely good news for companies that acquire used or returned iPhones,” Fortune goes on to report. “It’s also good news for anyone who owns an iPhone X and is planning to turn it in for a new device this year. If nothing else, it’ll go a long way in defraying the cost of a new iPhone.”

It’s also arguably good news to anyone thinking about dumping their iPhone X and getting something new this fall, especially with Apple expected to retire the iPhone X and SE models, as we previously reported here. Rumor has it that Apple will release three new iPhones this fall, all featuring the same design as the current iPhone X.

The trio will include a cheaper 6.1-inch phone with an LCD screen, a handset some call the iPhone 9, as well as two iPhone X successor packing 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens.

According to a report in Barron’s, Apple is ramping up production of its next phone models “like never before.”