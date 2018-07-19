‘Avengers 4’ to resurrect one ‘Infinity War’ hero who doesn’t like to stay dead

We still have more than nine months to go until Avengers 4 launches, but that doesn’t mean we lack Avengers action right now. We saw one more Marvel movie since Thanos killed off half the world’s population in Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp helped us better understand why Scott Lang wasn’t able to help the Avengers face Thanos.

The second Ant-Man movie also hinted that the dead characters will be resurrected, and we’ve had plenty of other evidence that suggests death isn’t permanent after Infinity War. In fact, we now have proof that a fan-theory might be accurate, and Ant-Man might be a crucial piece of the puzzle. A different report, meanwhile, suggests the Avengers character that refuses to die might also come back to delight us in Avengers 4.

Yes, it’s Loki, who died very early in Infinity War in what represented a somewhat heroic ending for a character that moved back and forth from villain to supporting cast member of the Avengers team. He’s not an Avenger, per se, but he’s related to one of the core heroes, so that’s good enough for us.

Image Source: Marvel

As much as it’d pain me to see heroes die, Loki was on my list of characters that should remain dead after even after the next confrontation with Thanos. Because not everybody should be resurrected. Avengers 4 shouldn’t end like that, and it probably won’t.

But a Redditor thinks that Loki didn’t even die at the beginning of Infinity War. Being the rascal magician that he is, he supposedly faked the entire thing, and he’s in hiding somewhere:

I’m not sure if anyone else has posted this already, but this is one of the most convincing theories I’ve found surrounding Loki’s “death.” Loki is right-handed. If you look, in movies since the Thor 1 to Avengers 1 to Ragnarok, he wields with his right hand. He holds weapons with his right and the scepter in Avengers with his right. There are two occasions he uses his left hand (that I’ve found). One, when he fakes his own death in Dark World. You can find him holding the dagger with his left hand during the entire scene. Two, when he stabs Thanos. So, Loki’s illusion uses his left hand because he’s a mirrored version? The Loki that was killed [at] the beginning of [Infinity War] was an illusion, and he’s still out there, maybe disguised or just in hiding.

This does make sense, given what Marvel did with Loki so far, but it’s just a fan theory. What appears to be clear is that Loki will make an appearance in Avengers 4. And that’s because Tom Hiddleston was spotted on the set:

One year to go. #Loki on set for Avengers 4. pic.twitter.com/grQy2v99On — Thomas Sangster (@methademics) May 8, 2018

This doesn’t necessarily mean he was alive the whole time. If there’s going to be time travel in Avengers 4, then Loki might be just one of the characters that the other Avengers meet along the way.