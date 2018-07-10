You still have time to get 10% almost any electronics on eBay

The shopping event of the summer that many of you are waiting for is just around the corner. Prime Day 2018 kicks off on Monday, although there are plenty of other deals to take advantage of right now, including hot Amazon sales, but also exciting discounts from its rivals.

eBay is one of the companies looking to keep up with Prime Day this year, and the retailer is hosting a special sale on all things tech. For one day only, eBay is shaving 10% off the price of various gadgets and electronics.

The discount applies to the purchase price, so it doesn’t include shipping, handling, and taxes, and goes up to a $100 maximum. That means you can buy tech products worth $1,000 and get $100 back as long as you remember to add the coupon code PRIMOTECH at checkout.

That’s all you need to do to take advantage of the deal, aside from completing your purchase by 11:00 PM PT on Tuesday, July 10th.

The sale is available both in the US and Canada, on eBay.com, cafr.ebay.co, and ebay.com, eBay explains, and includes products from a wide variety of categories, like Computers & Electronics, Cameras & Photo, Cell Phones & Accessories, Computers/Tablets & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Video Games & Consoles.

Yup, that means you can buy a brand new Xbox, PS4, or Nintendo Switch, a new PC, or a brand new iPhone X and get that sweet 10% discount. Just add that coupon to your cart before paying for your order. Yes, you can combine multiple eligible items within the same transaction. Again, $100 in savings is the ceiling for the promo, so combine them creatively, as you can only use the code once per account.