Bookmark this page, Netflix subscribers, because you’ll want to refer back to it all month long now that July is here. That’s right boys and girls, a new month has arrived and with it comes an entire new release schedule of Netflix original content. Sure Netflix is packed with plenty of movies, TV shows, and specials from third-party studios, and there are plenty of great third-party additions set to hit the company’s content catalog in July. Highlights include a Kevin Hart standup special, two different Jurassic Park movies, season 8 of Shameless, Her, and Happy Gilmore (no, seriously, Adam Sandler movies used to be really funny!). But Netflix subscribers know that the company’s original content is the star of the show each month, and July is no exception.
The biggest news in July is probably Orange is the New Black, which will return to Netflix this month on July 27th for its sixth season. The show is still hugely popular and despite a bit of a lull in season 4, season 5 was definitely good again. The other big news is a new collection of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. As always, this new batch of episodes is star-studded, with new guests including Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, and Dana Carvey.
Want to see what else Netflix has in store for subscribers this month? The full list of originals can be found below, and all the third-party content coming to Netflix in July can be seen right here.
Streaming July 3rd
- The Comedy Lineup— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 6th
- Anne with an E: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Part B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Free Rein: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sacred Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Samantha!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter— NETFLIX FILM
- The Skin of The Wolf— NETFLIX FILM
- White Fang— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 10th
- Drug Lords: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 13th
- How It Ends— NETFLIX FILM
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sugar Rush— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 15th
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 20th
- Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Duck Duck Goose— NETFLIX FILM
- Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 24th
- The Warning– NETFLIX FILM
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 27th
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extinction– NETFLIX FILM
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Bleeding Edge— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL