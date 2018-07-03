Bookmark this page, Netflix subscribers, because you’ll want to refer back to it all month long now that July is here. That’s right boys and girls, a new month has arrived and with it comes an entire new release schedule of Netflix original content. Sure Netflix is packed with plenty of movies, TV shows, and specials from third-party studios, and there are plenty of great third-party additions set to hit the company’s content catalog in July. Highlights include a Kevin Hart standup special, two different Jurassic Park movies, season 8 of Shameless, Her, and Happy Gilmore (no, seriously, Adam Sandler movies used to be really funny!). But Netflix subscribers know that the company’s original content is the star of the show each month, and July is no exception.

The biggest news in July is probably Orange is the New Black, which will return to Netflix this month on July 27th for its sixth season. The show is still hugely popular and despite a bit of a lull in season 4, season 5 was definitely good again. The other big news is a new collection of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. As always, this new batch of episodes is star-studded, with new guests including Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, and Dana Carvey.

Want to see what else Netflix has in store for subscribers this month? The full list of originals can be found below, and all the third-party content coming to Netflix in July can be seen right here.

Streaming July 3rd

The Comedy Lineup— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 10th

Drug Lords: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 20th

Streaming July 24th

The Warning– NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 30th

A Very Secret Service: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 31st