2018 iPhones might get an improved version of a feature Android has had for years

A flurry of reports has revealed several new details about the next generation of iPhone X models over the past few days. We saw a second hands-on video featuring 2018 iPhone mockups, as well as a leaked benchmark test that tells us the iPhone X Plus will have 4GB of RAM and that the A12 chip powering the new iPhones will destroy the competition.

A third report claims that Apple will “steal” a feature that Android had for years. But, as per tradition, Apple will supposedly improve it significantly.

Ever found yourself wishing your phone supported two SIM cards at the same time? I know I have, but, I wasn’t about to ditch the iPhone for Android just for that.

A report a few months ago, said that the cheapest new iPhone will pack dual-SIM support — that’s the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X if you were wondering.

But now, a report from Chinese-language site 21st Century Business Herald says that 2018 iPhones will have dual-SIM dual-standby support. However, only the China-bound iPhones will have dual physical card slots. All other phones, and here’s where things get a lot better, will come with support for a single physical SIM card and Apple SIM.

Introduced back in 2014 for the iPad, the Apple SIM is a virtual SIM card that lets you use whatever cell-phone service you desire, as long as carriers support Apple SIM. That’s great news for travelers who carry multiple SIM cards for various countries. Things will get a lot easier thanks to virtual SIM cards. Or at least, that seems to be the idea.

Apple SIM, meanwhile, isn’t supported in China, which explains why Apple would make have different dual-SIM iPhones for the market. Dual-SIM support is very popular in China and a reason why some buyers might avoid current iPhones.

However, there’s no way to confirm the news, and no way to explain why the regular 5.8-inch iPhone X isn’t supposed to get dual-SIM support via Apple SIM. A previous report said that only the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will support dual-SIM.

That said, dual-SIM support is the other thing I’d like Apple to grab from Android going forward, in addition to faster battery charging.