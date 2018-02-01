Netflix started out as a DVD rental company that delivered discs through the mail. Then the company reinvented itself as an online content streaming portal, home to all sorts of movies and TV shows that were typically quite old and stale by the time they made it to Netflix. Fast forward to today, and Netflix is a different beast entirely. It’s still home to a broad catalog of third-party content, but the company’s original shows and movies have been the main draw for years now.
As the company continues to spend billions of dollars each year developing its own in-house movies and TV series, the quality of Netflix’s original lineup grows more and more impressive. The volume of original Netflix releases has increased as well, and the company plans to release a total of 30 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows in the month of February.
We ran through the full February release schedule for our readers last month. But as always, we’re going to refresh everyone’s memory now that February has arrived. Netflix has some great new content set to premiere throughout the month, including the first season of Altered Carbon, which might be the most hotly anticipated new Netflix show since Stranger Things. Also debuting in February is Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, the first installment of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, and more. The full list of Netflix’s February premieres can be seen below, and we’ve included links where available.
Streaming February 2nd
- Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 6th
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 7th
- Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 9th
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 14th
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 15th
- Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 16th
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 18th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 19th
- FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 21st
- Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 23rd
- Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 27th
- Derren Brown: The Push –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All the new Netflix original series and movies that will debut in February 2018 are listed above, but there’s obviously much more to enjoy on Netflix this month. You can find the full list of premieres right here, including content from third-party studios.