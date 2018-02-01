Netflix started out as a DVD rental company that delivered discs through the mail. Then the company reinvented itself as an online content streaming portal, home to all sorts of movies and TV shows that were typically quite old and stale by the time they made it to Netflix. Fast forward to today, and Netflix is a different beast entirely. It’s still home to a broad catalog of third-party content, but the company’s original shows and movies have been the main draw for years now.

As the company continues to spend billions of dollars each year developing its own in-house movies and TV series, the quality of Netflix’s original lineup grows more and more impressive. The volume of original Netflix releases has increased as well, and the company plans to release a total of 30 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows in the month of February.

We ran through the full February release schedule for our readers last month. But as always, we’re going to refresh everyone’s memory now that February has arrived. Netflix has some great new content set to premiere throughout the month, including the first season of Altered Carbon, which might be the most hotly anticipated new Netflix show since Stranger Things. Also debuting in February is Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, the first installment of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, and more. The full list of Netflix’s February premieres can be seen below, and we’ve included links where available.

Streaming February 2nd

Streaming February 6th

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 7th

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 9th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 15th

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 16th

Streaming February 18th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 19th

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 20th

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 21st

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 23rd

Streaming February 27th

Derren Brown: The Push – – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All the new Netflix original series and movies that will debut in February 2018 are listed above, but there’s obviously much more to enjoy on Netflix this month. You can find the full list of premieres right here, including content from third-party studios.