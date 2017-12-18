Bloomberg: Galaxy S9 announcement set for late February

A report from Korea a few days ago said the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled in late February at MWC 2018. Bloomberg now corroborates the story revealing the phone will go on sale as early as March.

Earlier rumors said the next Samsung flagship could be announced as soon as early January to counter Apple’s recently released iPhone X.

Bloomberg does note that the Galaxy S9 release plans are “fluid” and could change.The new phones will be similar to the current Galaxy models, the report notes, but they will feature upgraded cameras.

Separately, Business Korea said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform will power the Galaxy S9, and the phone could launch with up to 512GB of RAM. A few days ago, Samsung announced that it’ll manufacture 512GB flash modules for mobile devices. The report also adds that the Galaxy S9 will have a fingerprint sensor placed on the back of the phone, not under the screen, as some people may have hoped.

The phone is expected to be similar to the Galaxy S8 when it comes to overall design, with Samsung focusing on better features that would improve the user experience.

The Bell last week said that Samsung wanted to launch the Galaxy S9 as soon as January, as a direct response to the iPhone X. But the company changed its mind, as iPhone X did not impact Galaxy S8 sales. Moreover, Apple’s ability to ramp up iPhone X production considerably also factored into Samsung’s decision to go for a regular late February launch for the Galaxy S9.