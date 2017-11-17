The service that lets you go to the movies every day without paying for tickets just got cheaper

Movie tickets aren’t going to get any less expensive anytime soon, but there’s a way to watch as many new films as you want in a theater without breaking the bank. It’s called MoviePass, a subscription service that lets you watch a movie a day at any theater that’s included in the program. At $9.95 per month, the service is already a bargain if you ask me. But what if I told you that it’ll get even cheaper, for a limited time?

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. purchased a majority stake in MoviePass, a new press release reveals, and that’s apparently why MoviePass is going to get cheaper for a limited period. It’s probably just a coincidence that it’s all happening just ahead of this year’s Black Friday craziness.

You can now get your MoviePass subscription for just $6.95 per month, for a total of $89.95 per year, which also includes a $6.55 processing fee. So you’ll save 25% on your MoviePass subscription, and you can still go to the movies as much as you want. That’s a great deal that movie fans should take advantage of. Even if you’re already a MoviePass subscriber, you still qualify for the sale:

New and existing subscribers of MoviePass who take advantage of the new one-year subscription plan will be billed $89.95 for the year in advance at the time they subscribe to the plan.

Just head on over to MoviePass to get your subscription at the new lower price. It’s unclear how long the promotion will last, but we do know that it’ll only be available for a “limited time.”