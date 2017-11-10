PlayStation’s Black Friday 2017 deals: $200 PS4, PS VR bundles and cheap controllers

The Black Friday floodgates officially opened this week as virtually every retailer and company in the country began sharing the details of their upcoming sales events. On Friday, Sony joined in by revealing its own Black Friday deals, which are some of the more enticing video game hardware deals we’ve seen so far.

First of all, it’s worth noting that Sony’s sales event begins Sunday, November 19th and lasts through Cyber Monday, November 27th. The Black Friday Week deals will be available at participating retailers while supplies last.

For anyone who doesn’t own a PS4, but is considering grabbing one before the end of the month, the most important deal of Black Friday Week is the $100 discount on the 1TB standard slim PS4. While supplies last, you can buy a 1TB PS4 console for $199 from participating retailers, which is a great deal for the best-selling console.

Once you’ve acquired your new, cheap PS4 (or if you already own one), you can stock up on DualShock 4 controllers for local multiplayer sessions for just $39.99 a pop. During Black Friday Week, all DualShock 4 controllers, including the translucent ones that came out earlier this fall, will be on sale for $20 off.

Finally, Sony is also offering two different PlayStation VR bundles throughout the week. The first is the PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle, which comes with the PlayStation VR HMD, the PlayStation Camera and a copy of Gran Turismo Sport. And for the RPG fans, there’s the PlayStation VR Skyrim VR Bundle, which features the headset and the camera as well as two PlayStation Move controllers and a copy of Skyrim VR.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to take the plunge into the world of PS4 (and you don’t care about getting a PS4 Pro), this is the perfect time to do so. A ton of great games have already arrived this fall, and there are more to come, like Star Wars Battlefront II, Doom VFR, Dead Rising 4 and Loco Roco 2 Remastered.