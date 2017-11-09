Black Friday 2017 is already shaping up to be the best Black Friday yet. Retailers small and large are gearing up to run the biggest and best sales they can muster, and nearly all of the nation’s top retailers have now announced their Black Friday 2017 plans. The latest to do so is Walmart, which made its big Black Friday announcement in the middle of the night last night.

Since Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 announcement hit the web at midnight and you were probably fast asleep, we’ll tell you everything you need to know in this post. We also now have the retail giant’s 36-page Black Friday 2017 ad, and you’ll find the entire thing right here.

First things first: when can you shop Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 sale? The online sale begins at 12:01 AM EST on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd, and those deals will run all the way through the end of the weekend (or while supplies last, of course). Walmart’s physical store locations will open at 6:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving Day, and the company’s Black Friday sales will continue on Black Friday, November 24th, as well as throughout the weekend.

What kind of deals should you expect? Here’s a small sampling from Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 press release:

The Season’s Hottest Toys and Games including an exclusive Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg for $49.88 (special buy), Frozen Sleigh 12-Volt Ride-On for $198 ($100 savings), Tickle Me Elmo for $15 ($9.84 savings), Hover-1 Freedom Hoverboard for $148 (special buy) and popular board games like CLUE and Connect 4 for $4.88 and Pie Face!, Monopoly and Simon for $9.88

including an exclusive Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg for $49.88 (special buy), Frozen Sleigh 12-Volt Ride-On for $198 ($100 savings), Tickle Me Elmo for $15 ($9.84 savings), Hover-1 Freedom Hoverboard for $148 (special buy) and popular board games like CLUE and Connect 4 for $4.88 and Pie Face!, Monopoly and Simon for $9.88 Smart Televisions like an LG 49-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328 (special buy), an Element 39-inch Class Smart TV for $125 (special buy) and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998 ($300 savings)

like an LG 49-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328 (special buy), an Element 39-inch Class Smart TV for $125 (special buy) and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998 ($300 savings) Streaming and Speaker Devices ranging from a VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $139 (special buy) to a Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 savings) with a $5 Vudu credit

ranging from a VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $139 (special buy) to a Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 savings) with a $5 Vudu credit Hot Video Game Consoles including the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers for $299, PlayStation 4 1TB Console for $199 ($100 savings) and Xbox One X Console for $499

including the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers for $299, PlayStation 4 1TB Console for $199 ($100 savings) and Xbox One X Console for $499 Smart Home Gadgets like the Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 savings) with a $25 shopping offer***, a Night Owl 4-Camera HD Security System Kit for $150 (special buy) and a Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System for $199 ($80 savings)

like the Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 savings) with a $25 shopping offer***, a Night Owl 4-Camera HD Security System Kit for $150 (special buy) and a Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System for $199 ($80 savings) Laptops and Tablets such as the HP Stream Laptop for $179 ($40 savings), Samsung Chromebook 3 for $119 ($70 savings) and iPad 5 th Gen 32GB for $249 ($80 savings)

such as the HP Stream Laptop for $179 ($40 savings), Samsung Chromebook 3 for $119 ($70 savings) and iPad 5 Gen 32GB for $249 ($80 savings) Top titles for film fanatics and gamers, totaling more than 700 DVDs and Blu-ray movies starting at $1.96 and more than 100 video games starting at $9

starting at $1.96 and more than starting at $9 Wireless deals including Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip 3 for $55 (special buy), Fitbit Alta HR Small Bundle or Fitbit Charge 2 Large Bundle for $99 (both a $50 savings) and Tzumi Pop Solo Karaoke Microphone and Bluetooth Speaker for $7 ($7.96 savings)

deals including Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip 3 for $55 (special buy), Fitbit Alta HR Small Bundle or Fitbit Charge 2 Large Bundle for $99 (both a $50 savings) and Tzumi Pop Solo Karaoke Microphone and Bluetooth Speaker for $7 ($7.96 savings) Drones and Virtual Reality like the Yuneec Breeze Drone for $199 ($100 savings), an exclusive Promark Shadow Drone with GPS for $99 ($80 savings), ONN Mobile VR Headset for $5 ($4.88 savings) and Merge Cube for $9 ($5.97 savings)

like the Yuneec Breeze Drone for $199 ($100 savings), an exclusive Promark Shadow Drone with GPS for $99 ($80 savings), ONN Mobile VR Headset for $5 ($4.88 savings) and Merge Cube for $9 ($5.97 savings) Smartphones such as the iPhone 6 32 GB on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $129 ($70 savings), the iPhone SE 32GB on Walmart Family Mobile for $99 ($30 savings) and the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $49 ($100 savings)

such as the iPhone 6 32 GB on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $129 ($70 savings), the iPhone SE 32GB on Walmart Family Mobile for $99 ($30 savings) and the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $49 ($100 savings) Sleepwear for the Family including boys’ and girls’ licensed character sleepwear starting at $4.75 (special buy), plush sleep pants for women at $4.50 (special buy), men’s graphic fleece sleep pants for $6 (special buy) and cozy slippers for the family starting at $4.75

including boys’ and girls’ licensed character sleepwear starting at $4.75 (special buy), plush sleep pants for women at $4.50 (special buy), men’s graphic fleece sleep pants for $6 (special buy) and cozy slippers for the family starting at $4.75 Home Stylings offers include $9.88 kitchen appliances like a Farberware Griddle and Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker, as well as Walmart’s exclusive 30-Piece Cookware Set for $94 from The Pioneer Woman (special buy). Additional home items include Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set for $24 (special buy), Character 5-Piece Twin Bed-in-Bag for $25 (special buy) and Dyson DC59 Stick Vacuum for $189 (special buy)

offers include $9.88 kitchen appliances like a Farberware Griddle and Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker, as well as Walmart’s exclusive 30-Piece Cookware Set for $94 from The Pioneer Woman (special buy). Additional home items include Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set for $24 (special buy), Character 5-Piece Twin Bed-in-Bag for $25 (special buy) and Dyson DC59 Stick Vacuum for $189 (special buy) Beyond the Basics such as a Protégé 5-Piece Luggage Set for $48 (special buy), Ozark Trail 4-Person Instant Tent for $38 (special buy), Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker for $99 (special buy), Stanley 2-Drawer Tool Chest with 100-Piece Black Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $49 (special buy) and Projection Light Show for $8.87 (special buy)

such as a Protégé 5-Piece Luggage Set for $48 (special buy), Ozark Trail 4-Person Instant Tent for $38 (special buy), Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker for $99 (special buy), Stanley 2-Drawer Tool Chest with 100-Piece Black Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $49 (special buy) and Projection Light Show for $8.87 (special buy) Select online-only deals include a Straight Talk Samsung GS6 for $149.99 ($150 savings), a Samsung 65-inch Class 4K HDTV for $847.99 ($450 savings) and a SoundTouch 30 WIFI speaker for $449 ($50 savings)

Of course just like every other major retailer, Walmart has already launched some early Black Friday deals that you can shop online beginning immediately. You can shop them all right here.

With all that out of the way, you’ll find the full 36-page Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad below.