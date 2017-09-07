Get a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle this weekend exclusively at Walmart

Nintendo is churning out Switch consoles as fast as it can, but there are still countless consumers across the country who still haven’t managed to get their hands on one yet. If you happen to be one of those consumers, it would be in your best interest to head to the nearest Walmart this weekend, as the retailer will begin exclusively offering the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle on Friday, September 8th.

Originally announced last month, the Splatoon 2 bundle will cost $379.99 and includes a download code for the Splatoon 2 game, a Splatoon-themed carrying case and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. Walmart says that this will be the only opportunity to get this Joy-Con color combination in the United States, so if it looks appealing to you, you might want to jump on it.

Bundles are always the most inconvenient way to get a new console (as hopeful SNES Classic Edition owners will tell you), but this is one of the more tolerable bundles you’ll see. Splatoon 2 (as we said in our review from July) is one of the best games on the Switch so far, and a worthy sequel to one of the Wii U’s best original games. Even if you don’t get the bundle, you should probably pick up Splatoon 2 anyway.

The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundles will go on sale on Friday, so if you’re interested in grabbing one, you may want to call ahead to a local Walmart today to see if they’ll have any in stock tomorrow.