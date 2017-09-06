More evidence the Pixel 2 is getting its own wireless ‘AirPods’ headphones

Apple’s AirPods are a hugely successful product, one that Apple created partly as a remedy to its iPhone 7 headphone jack “problem”. Apple took the bulk of criticism for the new trend of headphone-jack-less smartphones, even though various other device makers removed the aging 3.5mm sound port at the same time. Apple fixed the issue by providing iPhone 7 buyers a dongle as well as Lightning headphones for free, and by launching its own wireless headphones.

Fast-forward a year later, and it looks like Google will launch its own headphones to fix a similar Pixel problem.

The Pixel 2 will not have a 3.5mm port, many reports said, and a recent story revealed that code hidden in Google’s app for Android includes references to Bisto headphones, which appear to be made by Google.

When tearing down a new version of the Google for Android app, Android Police discovered more revealing Bisto traces.

We were not sure whether the Bisto headphones were wired or wireless following the latest leak, though it made more sense for Google to focus on wireless headphones rather than wired ones.

Android Police found code in Google’s app that shows you’ll be able to see the battery level of the Bisto headphones in the app, each time they connect with your phone. That’s a very telling sign, as it confirms the headphones operate on batteries, which means we’re looking at wireless headphones.

The code also contains lines that reveal the Bisto headphones will work with Google Assistant, and feature various physical buttons to interact with the phone they’re paired with.