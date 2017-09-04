New rumor says the most expensive iPhone 8 will cost $1,200

Apple will finally announce the iPhone 8 next week, which is the most talked about phone of the year. Despite the fact that we’re a week away from the iPhone 8’s launch, the rumors are far from over. In a matter of hours, we saw a couple of brand new iPhone 8 rumors that reportedly revealed storage configurations and pricing for Apple’s upcoming flagship. While they mention familiar figures, they offer contradicting details.

Leaks from China suggested the iPhone 8 will be available in only two storage configurations, including 128GB and 256GB, while the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will also get an entry-level 64GB option. Meanwhile, Twitter user Benjamin Geskin heard a different story. He says the iPhone 8 will be available in three versions, including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, priced at $999, $1,099, and $1,199, respectively.

#iPhone8 64 GB: 999$

256 GB: 1099$

512 GB: 1199$ — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 4, 2017

At least one other recent report from Asia said the iPhone 8 will have up to 512GB of storage, although only Apple can confirm this detail. On the other hand, the company is already using the same storage configuration for the iPad Pro models, which come in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

Geskin’s purported iPhone 8 pricing structure, isn’t surprising. Leakers, pundits, and analysts came up with similar numbers, hovering at around $1,000 for the cheapest iPhone 8 and going all the way up to $1,200.

The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus should have the same prices as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, leaks from Asia indicated. The 32GB iPhone 7 sells for $649, while the most expensive iPhone 7s Plus with 256GB costs $969. It certainly makes sense to see the cheapest iPhone 8 cost more than the most expensive iPhone 7s Plus version.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 on September 12th, complete with pricing and launch details.