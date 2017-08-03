Here comes the iPhone 8

Apple’s recently released financial guidance for the September quarter suggests that there’s at least one new iPhone launching next month. And I firmly believe that Apple has to ship the iPhone 8 to users this quarter to hit its target, not just the iPhone 7s. Now, a new leak indicates that mass production has started. If it’s accurate, it means Apple will indeed have some iPhone 8 stock ready for next month’s launch.

Smartphone leaker, and person who’s not comfortable with anyone else sharing leaks from shady Asian sources @OnLeaks took to Twitter to say that “as expected,” iPhone 8 production just started, adding that it’s “right on time.”

Right on time! As expected, #iPhone8 mass production just started what means first genuine components should therefore start leaking soon… pic.twitter.com/Ogp27VR09e — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) August 3, 2017

We have no idea where @OnLeaks gets his information from, and it may very well be false. It’s true that he’s accurate more often than not, but not always. Most recently, he pushed a Galaxy Note 8 leak design complete with 3D renders that ended up looking nothing like the real thing.

But he is right in saying that we should see iPhone components leak as we get closer to the phone’s launch in September. In fact, we’d expect all sorts of components to leak, given that Apple is supposed to launch three iPhones this year if rumors are accurate, including the iPhone 8, the iPhone 7s, and the iPhone 7s Plus.

Even if iPhone 8 mass production has not started, or if the iPhone 8 is still suffering from yield issues, Apple should also be mass-producing the iPhone 7s duo. And there’s no reason to expect iPhone 7s delays, at least according to what most reports say about Apple’s summer iPhone launch schedule.