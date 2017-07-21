Leak: This is the Nokia 8 in the flesh

HMD Global’s next Nokia phone will be a flagship device meant to fight directly against Samsung’s best Android phones, and Apple’s upcoming new iPhones. But we already know that, not only because the Nokia 8 made the news after a notorious leaker shared press renders of the handset, but also because HMD mistakenly listed it on its Chinese website. Now, thanks to a new leak originating from Asia, we also have a slew of images that show the actual handset in the flesh.

Found on Baidu’s forums by Finnish-language SuomiMobiili, the following pictures show a Nokia-branded device that looks exactly like the press render above, which was leaked recently and is said to show the upcoming Nokia 8.

Image Source: Baidu

The phone features a traditional smartphone design — it’s a rectangle-shaped device with large top and bottom bezels and a front-facing fingerprint sensor/home button. On the back, there’s a dual lens camera that should have Carl Zeiss branding, though it can’t be seen in these photos.

Image Source: Baidu

What’s also pretty obvious is the color. This is a gold Nokia 8. Previously, we saw gray and blue versions of the phone.

Finally, the phone is running Android, not that there was ever any doubt about the phone’s operating system.

Image Source: Baidu

The Nokia 8 should be unveiled on July 31st if recent rumors are to be believed. The phone should be more expensive than the mid-range Nokia 6 that’s already available in stores, but it might be cheaper than the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and iPhone 8.