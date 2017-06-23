Watch the OnePlus 5 beat three Android flagships in a charging speed test

The reaction to the OnePlus 5 has been generally positive, but there’s no doubt that the Android flagship has its issues. OnePlus has been caught cheating on benchmarks, OnePlus 3T owners have been getting annoying ads on their phone telling them to upgrade, and despite aping the design of the iPhone 7 Plus, the OnePlus 5 camera doesn’t stack up well against Apple’s oversized smartphone.

But there is at least one area where the OnePlus 5 unequivocally crushes the competition.

On Friday, YouTube user SuperSaf TV shared a video comparing the charging speeds of the OnePlus 5, Galaxy S8, HTC U11 and Xperia XZ Premium. All four phones were connected to stock chargers, placed in Airplane Mode and drained to 1% battery life. Want to guess which came out on top?

After just 30 minutes, the OnePlus 5 had already jumped to 59% charged, while the HTC U11 was at 43%, the Xperia XZ Premium was at 41% and the Galaxy S8 was at a measly 36%. After an hour, the Galaxy S8 picked up the pace, reaching 72%, while the Sony phone lagged behind at 69%. The HTC U11 beat both the Galaxy and the Xperia with 79% charge, but OnePlus blew them away at 92%.

After 1 hour and 28 minutes, the OnePlus 5 hit 100%. The Galaxy S8 came in second at 1:41, the HTC U11 came in third at 1:44 and the Xperia XZ Premium came in last at 2:40. While it may not be the perfect Android smartphone, the OnePlus 5 is clearly one of the fastest charging devices on the market.

While you watch the video, it’s worth keeping in mind that the OnePlus 5 features the largest battery capacity at 3,300mAh, while the Xperia XZ Premium features a 3,230mAh battery and the HTC U11 and Galaxy S8 are both equipped with 3,000mAh batteries.