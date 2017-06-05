Sony confirms limited edition 1TB gold PS4, coming June 9th for $249

Just days after leaking on Reddit, the gold PlayStation 4 has been officially confirmed by Sony. As the leaks revealed, the gold model will launch on June 9th, featuring 1TB of internal storage, a gold color scheme and a price tag of $249, which is $50 cheaper than a standard PS4 with 1TB of storage.

According to The Verge, the gold PS4 will only be available for a limited time. If you want to grab one, you’ll need to do so between the dates of June 9th – June 17th. Sony will also have “additional discounts on software and accessories” during the same stretch, which it’s calling “Days of Play.”

Although specifics have not yet been announced, Sony says that Days of Play will run over the same 9-day period during which consumers will see “something cheap every day,” including first-party games, third-party games and accessories. This sale just so happens to coincide with E3 2017.

Sony is the only one of the big three game companies without new hardware to show off at the massive exposition. Nintendo is still riding the launch wave of the Switch while Microsoft is going to do its best to trump the PS4 Pro with its own 4K console, codenamed Project Scorpio. That’s not to say that Sony won’t have plenty to talk about during its press conference this year, but when it comes to hardware, Nintendo and Microsoft are going to be leading the charge.

Sony’s E3 2017 press conference begins at 9 PM ET on Monday, June 12th.