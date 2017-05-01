Sony’s PlayStation 5 might launch sooner than we thought

The Nintendo Switch is the talk of the town right now in the gaming consoles business, but that doesn’t mean Sony and Microsoft aren’t working on next-gen devices of their own. A new report indicates that the next major PlayStation refresh might be out sooner than we thought, with a report saying that Microsoft might launch it by the second half of the year.

The report comes from Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong, via https://www.wsj.com/articles/sony-expects-operating-profit-to-surge-to-4-5-billion-1493360553, who happens to be the same analyst who accurately predicted the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Thong did not offer any other details about the PS5, and while his predictions were accurate in the past, this is just speculation at this time.

Sony, meanwhile, is yet to announce anything about the PS5. But considering that Microsoft’s Project Scorpio is in the works and that Nintendo’s Switch has been met with plenty of enthusiasm, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony push a PS5 to stores sooner than anticipated. After all, Sony last year released a mild PlayStation update with the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro signaling that it’s more than ready to refresh its newest console to better compete against Microsoft.

Project Scorpio is expected to be unveiled at E3 2017, but it’s probably unlikely for Sony to announce the PS5 during the same event.

Since introducing the PS4 in late 2013, Sony sold more than 60 million units, almost double the number of Xbox One units Microsoft sold during the same period.