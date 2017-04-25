Google’s three Pixel 2 devices will be as powerful as the Galaxy S8

Google is expected to launch at least two Pixel 2 phones this fall, although some say it has three devices in the making. A new leak indicates that all these three Android gadgets will be as powerful as the Samsung’s hot Galaxy S8, as they’re all going to be based on the same flagship mobile platform, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835.

Just like with recent Pixel 2 leaks, this detail comes from Google’s AOSP code, and was first discovered by WinFuture.

Google Pixel 2: 'Muskie', 'Walleye' & 'Taimen' all to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 according to AOSP code https://t.co/aqJ3xkxKt2 pic.twitter.com/sI4Vxhmluf — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 24, 2017

Walleye and Muskie are the known code names for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, respectively. Taimen, meanwhile, is also a codename for a third new Google device that might be launched this year.

At this time, it looks like all three devices will make use of the Qualcomm MSM8998 chip, which just so happens to be Qualcomm’s best system-on-chip platform for Android devices. The Snapdragon 835 is one of the most powerful mobile processors out there, at least when it comes to Android devices, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see Google eyeing Qualcomm’s silicon for its high-end Pixel phones.

Image Source: WinFuture

Google already confirmed earlier this year that the Pixel 2 phones will arrive in the fall, just as anticipated. The company also said they’ll be competing in the high-end sector, just like their predecessors. That means the Pixel 2 devices will have to offer high-end design and top-shelf specs to go against the Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 8.

Other details about Google’s upcoming Pixel 2 devices have not been leaked, aside from the processor that should power them.