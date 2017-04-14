Star Wars Celebration 2017 live stream: How to watch ‘The Last Jedi’ panel

For years, Star Wars Celebration has served as the official fan gathering to celebrate the Star Wars franchise. It began nearly two decades ago, and while it has skipped a few years along the way, it’s back once again this weekend at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Thousands of fans in Orlando and watching online are looking forward to hearing news about season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Battlefront II and seeing the stars of the movies, but the most anticipated event of all has to be the panel for The Last Jedi, which begins at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, April 14th.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be in attendance to watch the panel, as Lucasfilm is hosting The Star Wars Show live from the convention center every day of the event (April 13th – April 16th). If you want to be among the first to learn new details about The Last Jedi (and possibly see the first trailer) tune in below:

“Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage,” reads the description of the panel. “There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.”

If you care about more than just the eighth movie in the Star Wars saga, you can stay tuned to the live stream all day for more exclusive interviews, panels and guest appearances. And if you were moved by the Carrie Fisher tribute on Thursday, you might want to check out Mark Hamill’s tribute at 5:30 PM ET.