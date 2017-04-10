This concept of Tesla’s next-gen Roadster is absolutely stunning

While Tesla’s original plan for EV domination culminated with the Model 3, the company actually has plans to release a number of additional vehicle types in the years ahead. Over the past few months, Elon Musk has all but confirmed that Tesla will eventually release a crossover version of the Model S dubbed the Model Y. Additionally, Musk last year said Tesla will likely release a pickup truck later on down the line.

“I think it is quite likely we will do a truck in the future,” Musk said. “I think it’s sort of a logical thing for us to do in the future.”

What’s also interesting is that Tesla has plans to roll out a revamped version of the car that initially put the company on the map — the Roadster. Just a few weeks ago, Musk took to Twitter and relayed that the company is already contemplating a next-gen version of the Roadster, though it will probably be a few years before it actually hits the road.

@Skate_a_book Yes. Model S will always be the fastest Tesla until next gen Roadster, which is a few years away. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

In the interim, designer Jan Peisert of Peisert Design recently put together an incredible looking render of what a future iteration of the Tesla Roadster might look like. While the render is not based on any inside information and is exclusively fueled by Peisert’s own imagination, the final product is an incredibly sleek looking car that still manages to capture the design ethos of existing Tesla vehicles.

Image Source: Peisert Design

Additionally note the Model X inspired door design and the rims borrowed from the Model 3.

Motor1 adds:

It uses the Toyota FT-1 as its base, and introduces “electric butterfly doors,” says the artist, giving the formerly subdued roadster a set of aggressive lines and a more supercar like appearance overall.

You can also watch the Photoshop magic in action below.

In the real world, Tesla designs are constrained by metrics like aerodynamic performance, but sometimes it’s fun to think outside of the box and imagine what a fantastical new Tesla car might look like.

As for cold hard facts regarding what a future iteration of the Tesla Roadster might bring to the table, there hasn’t been much of any news on that front in quite some time. The last juicy tidbit we heard surfaced about a year ago when Tesla representative Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen said the following: “We would have loved to build more, but if no one other than you would be listening right now, then I’d probably tell you that we will manufacture it again. It will look a little different, a little faster and a little bigger.”