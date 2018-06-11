New iPhone X Plus schematic suggests we’ll have to wait for the triple-cam iPhone

Apple will reportedly launch three new iPhone X models this year, including an affordable 6.1-inch LCD model and two iPhone X successors with OLED screens measuring 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches — the latter of which is currently being referred to as the iPhone X Plus (though we don’t know the real name).

Now, a brand new leak appears to show us schematics for the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones, complete with design details and sizes. But no matter what you hear today, the iPhone X Plus schematic doesn’t suggest that the bigger model will have a triple-lens camera on the back like the Huawei P20 Pro.

Sure, some rumors say both Apple and Samsung will follow Huawei’s lead and add a third rear-camera to their flagships. But, if that report is accurate, it’ll only happen next year. Today’s leak comes from Forbes, which obtained the images below from case manufacturer Ghostek:

Image Source: Forbes

The images reveal that both the 6.1-inch iPhone (above) and the 6.5-inch model (below) will have the same overall design as the current iPhone X. We’re looking at corner-to-corner screens with top notches that house TrueDepth cameras, sensors, and the speaker.

The image above also tells us the 6.1-inch iPhone will feature a single-lens camera on the back, in line with what we’ve heard before. The schematic also shows us the phone will measure 147.12 x 71.52 mm (5.79 x 2.81 inches), making it slightly longer and wider than the current iPhone X model, which measures 143.6 x 70.9 mm (5.65 x 2.79 inches).

But Forbes’ interprets the iPhone X Plus schematic as a confirmation that the iPhone X Plus “will introduce triple rear camera.” That’s entirely not the case if the following image is accurate.

Image Source: Forbes

What we see here is a dual camera setup that matches the current iPhone X. The middle “camera” should be the flash. Or does Forbes think Apple would skip on the flash? Forbes claims that the flash isn’t featured on the schematics:

I’ve been asked if one lens is the flash, it isn’t. You’ll see on iPhone X schematics, the flash is substantially smaller than the cameras. This isn’t the case here. While not pictured, the flash is expected to be on the right side of the three cameras.

So we’re to believe that leaked schematics do not show all the design elements of the next-gen iPhone? How are accessory makers then supposed to make cases for the iPhone X Plus then?

For comparison purposes, here’s what the camera setup of the iPhone X looks like:

Image Source: Apple Inc.

The iPhone X Plus schematics do tell us that the 6.5-inch phone will be slightly smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus: that’s 157.2 x 77.1 mm (6.18 x 3.03 inches) vs. 158.4 x 78.1 mm (6.24 x 3.07 inches). Last week, we told you exactly how big the iPhone X Plus screen would be, when it comes to resolution, based on analytics data.