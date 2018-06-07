Verizon is matching T-Mobile’s iPhone and Android buy-one-get-one-free deal almost exactly

This time last week, we told you about a series of buy-one-get-one-free deals that T-Mobile started running on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S devices, and almost any other Android flagship you could want. Despite a few problems with the fine print, the deals do still ultimately save you $700 when buying two smartphones, which isn’t something to sniff at.

For the time being, Verizon and T-Mobile are still fiercely competing for customers, so Verizon has matched T-Mobile’s offer in nearly every single regard, just in time for Father’s Day.

There are technically two promos going on here. The first is a buy-one-get-one-sorta-free on the iPhone 8: Buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ or iPhone X, and get $699 off a second iPhone 8, 8+ or X. It’s only a BOGO if you buy the cheapest iPhone 8, otherwise it’s really a $699 off a second iPhone deal (which still isn’t bad!).

The Android deal is an actual buy-one-get-one, assuming you buy the cheapest version of any given phone. The three devices on sale are the Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2, and LG G7 ThinQ. The device credit you get back for the second device depends on which manufacturer you’re buying from. For Samsung, it’s $799, for Google it’s $649, and for LG it’s $750. That’s enough promo credit to get a second Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or G7 ThinQ for free, but if you want a second more expensive model like the Galaxy S9+ or Pixel 2 XL, you’ll have to pay the difference.

As per usual, there’s some small print attached, but it’s not too bad this time. The credit will be applied as a bill credit to your account over the course of 24 months, which does tie you to Verizon for the next two years. You also need one new line of service to qualify for the deal.

There’s not much to decide between the T-Mobile or Verizon buy-one-get-ones — the biggest difference I can see is that T-Mobile requires a line to be ported in, rather than just a new line of service — so you’ll probably want to decide based on your current provider, or whose data plans you like better.